USD to PKR: US dollar hammers Pakistani rupee in interbank trade

KARACHI – US dollar thrashed the Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade on the first working day after Eid ul Fitr holidays.

During the trading, the dollar moved up by 83 paisas against the Pakistani currency and was currently hovering at Rs284.30.

Last week, the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar as all eyes are on International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which remained stalled despite all-out efforts.

The local currency regained its upward momentum against the greenback, appreciating by 0.15 percent and settled at 283.47, with an increase of 42 paisas.

