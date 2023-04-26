Pakistanis among scores dead in sinking of two migrant boats in Libya

TRIPOLI – Several Pakistanis, Syrians, Tunisians, and Egyptians died as two other boats carrying migrants sank in the Mediterranean near western Libya.
Reports in international media quoting Libyan coast guard officer said over six dozen passengers were traveling on one of the boats that set off for Europe on Tuesday. It was reported that passengers complained that the overloaded boat was sinking but the man in charge refused to stop.
The argument triggered a brawl on the boat as people started falling in the water and many died there.
Nearly a dozen bodies, including of a child, were recovered from eastern Tripoli, while many are still missing as the search is underway. Several other bodies were expected to be washed up, per reports.
Videos and snaps shared online by the Sabratha Red Crescent agency show remains of migrants who died while seeking a better future in Europe.
More than 400 migrants and refugees drowned in early 2023 in a bid to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa, and Asia to Europe as people escape their homeland to start a new life but they could not make it.
In recent days, Italian authorities have rescued nearly 50 boats carrying around 1,600 migrants in the central Mediterranean sea in the last two days and brought them ashore.
Last month, three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya. Pakistan's embassy in Tripoli facilitated the process of transportation of the mortal remains of the victims to Pakistan.
Shahida Raza, the woman player of Pakistan’s national hockey team was also among the 60 people who died in an immigrant boat crash in Italy in February this year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
