Pakistanis among scores dead in sinking of two migrant boats in Libya

TRIPOLI – Several Pakistanis, Syrians, Tunisians, and Egyptians died as two other boats carrying migrants sank in the Mediterranean near western Libya.

Reports in international media quoting Libyan coast guard officer said over six dozen passengers were traveling on one of the boats that set off for Europe on Tuesday. It was reported that passengers complained that the overloaded boat was sinking but the man in charge refused to stop.

The argument triggered a brawl on the boat as people started falling in the water and many died there.

Nearly a dozen bodies, including of a child, were recovered from eastern Tripoli, while many are still missing as the search is underway. Several other bodies were expected to be washed up, per reports.

Videos and snaps shared online by the Sabratha Red Crescent agency show remains of migrants who died while seeking a better future in Europe.

More than 400 migrants and refugees drowned in early 2023 in a bid to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa, and Asia to Europe as people escape their homeland to start a new life but they could not make it.

In recent days, Italian authorities have rescued nearly 50 boats carrying around 1,600 migrants in the central Mediterranean sea in the last two days and brought them ashore.

Last month, three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya. Pakistan's embassy in Tripoli facilitated the process of transportation of the mortal remains of the victims to Pakistan.

Shahida Raza, the woman player of Pakistan’s national hockey team was also among the 60 people who died in an immigrant boat crash in Italy in February this year.