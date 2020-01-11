Pakistan's FM Qureshi 'to visit Iran on Sunday'

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Tehran on Sunday, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

During the visit, the Iran Front Page reported, FM Qureshi will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

The visit comes as Iran is gripping with the crisis that ensued from its air defence’s accidental shoot-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which crashed on Wednesday and killed all the 176 people on board.