US Consul General Lahore congratulates Hamza Shahbaz on becoming Punjab CM

12:24 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
US Consul General Lahore congratulates Hamza Shahbaz on becoming Punjab CM
Source: DGPR Punjab (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – United States Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole, congratulated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the office of chief minister. 

The US diplomat held a meeting with the chief minister on Friday wherein they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the relations between Pakistan and US were multifaceted in nature, adding that the Punjab government wished to further enhance bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water-shortage and other sectors.

Pakistan is currently facing economic challenges, he said while vowing to defeat all odds.

Makaneole said that the US gave great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that it would focus on deepening cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors. 

US Consul General Lahore inaugurates English ... 07:05 PM | 19 May, 2022

Gujranwala – The U.S. Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole welcomed one hundred new students to the next ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan credits Hamad Azhar-led team for ...
01:08 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Former MNA Jamshed Dasti' barat ceremony today
12:37 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Multan couple saving drowning boy in ...
09:44 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
COAS Bajwa hails civil-military team's efforts ...
08:59 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm
11:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Pakistan to start international flights from ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ramsha Khan reveals her favourite co-star
10:52 AM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr