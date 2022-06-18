US Consul General Lahore congratulates Hamza Shahbaz on becoming Punjab CM

LAHORE – United States Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole, congratulated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the office of chief minister.

The US diplomat held a meeting with the chief minister on Friday wherein they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the relations between Pakistan and US were multifaceted in nature, adding that the Punjab government wished to further enhance bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water-shortage and other sectors.

Pakistan is currently facing economic challenges, he said while vowing to defeat all odds.

Makaneole said that the US gave great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that it would focus on deepening cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors.