US Consul General Lahore inaugurates English language program

Gujranwala – The U.S. Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole welcomed one hundred new students to the next set of classes for the popular English Access Microscholarship Program in partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University, Gujranwala. Congratulating the talented students for securing admission to the program, Mr. Makaneole said, “Welcome to what will hopefully be a life changing experience for you all.”

The English Access Microscholarship Program (Access) is a global program that provides foundational English language skills to promising students aged 13-20 from less advantaged communities. Since the program’s inception in 2004, over 150,000 students from across more than 87 countries have participated in these English language programs, of which almost 24,000 are from Pakistan.

These programs develop not only students but teachers as well, building the capacity of English education throughout Pakistan. Consul General Makaneole added, “As teachers are critical to the success of any educational program, their professional development is a key component of English Access, ultimately contributing to a more empowered and educated workforce.” The English Access Microscholarship Program strengthens people-to-people relationships while also giving the students a chance to participate in various U.S. exchange programs.

Addressing the students at the opening ceremony, Consul General Makaneole said, “This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan relations. You are the young leaders who will create a better Pakistan, a better world, and a better future for all of us during the next 75 years and beyond.” He also thanked Allama Iqbal Open University for their partnership and the teachers for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to making these programs a success.