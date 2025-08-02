Big jump in Gold Price in Pakistan amid surge in global market

KARACHI – Gold rates saw upward trend with price per tola surged by 6,100, to hit 359,000.

Latest data shared by Sarafa Association shows price for ten grams of gold rose by 5,229, settling at 307,784 while Silver prices also experienced a slight uptick, with one tola of silver increasing by 53 to reach 3,953.

On the international front, gold prices climbed by 61 dollars, reaching 3,363 dollars per ounce in the global market.

This rise in precious metal prices reflects ongoing market trends and increasing demand both locally and internationally.