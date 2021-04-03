Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 April 2021
08:35 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 April 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,500 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,590 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,125 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,790 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Karachi PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Islamabad PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Peshawar PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Quetta PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Sialkot PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Attock PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Gujranwala PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Jehlum PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Multan PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Bahawalpur PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Gujrat PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Nawabshah PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Chakwal PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Hyderabad PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Nowshehra PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Sargodha PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Faisalabad PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435
Mirpur PKR 104,500 PKR 1,435

