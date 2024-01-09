Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold prices in Pakistan - 9 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw downward trend amid losses in the international billion market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 January 2024

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers at Rs164,625 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal moved down by $10 and reached $2,034.

