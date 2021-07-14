Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 July 2021
08:43 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,820 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
- Pakistan records slight uptick in COVID cases with around 2,000 new ...09:10 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 July 202108:43 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- PML's Moonis Elahi all set to join federal cabinet12:58 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Death toll in Iraq Covid hospital fire rises to 9212:44 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Chinese man reunited with kidnapped son after 24 years12:30 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
Ghana Ali reveals she is a Hafiz-e-Quran
11:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by ...08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021