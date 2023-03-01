Three Pakistanis die in Libya boat wreck days after Italy's migrant tragedy

ISLAMABAD/TRIPOLI – At least three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck in Libya, the Foreign Office said late Tuesday.
In a statement, MoFA said 3 Pakistani citizens died in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya. Pakistan's embassy in Tripoli is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains of the victims to Pakistan, it said.
The latest boat tragedy in a North African country comes days after over 60 people including two Pakistanis died as dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe capsized.
Foreign Office said, “With great sorrow we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families”.
The FO added that another Pakistani national — who was also aboard the ill-fated boat — has been found among the survivors, bringing the total number of Pakistani survivors to 17. Pakistan Embassy in Italy remains engaged to assist in the matter, MoFA said, and mentioned that embassy officials have met the survivors and are also in contact with local authorities.
Inna lillah hay wa inna elaihi rajeoun.
As the tragic incident prompted a probe, at least two Pakistanis and one Turkish were held for trafficking up to hundreds of migrants aboard.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 01, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.6
|266.55
|Euro
|EUR
|276.5
|279.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74
|74.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.5
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.87
|699.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|847.02
|856.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|675.67
|683.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
|v
