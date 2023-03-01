Search

Three Pakistanis die in Libya boat wreck days after Italy's migrant tragedy

09:32 AM | 1 Mar, 2023
Source: Euro-Med Monitor (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD/TRIPOLI – At least three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck in Libya, the Foreign Office said late Tuesday.

In a statement, MoFA said 3 Pakistani citizens died in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya. Pakistan's embassy in Tripoli is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains of the victims to Pakistan, it said.

The latest boat tragedy in a North African country comes days after over 60 people including two Pakistanis died as dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe capsized.

Foreign Office said, “With great sorrow we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families”.

The FO added that another Pakistani national — who was also aboard the ill-fated boat — has been found among the survivors, bringing the total number of Pakistani survivors to 17. Pakistan Embassy in Italy remains engaged to assist in the matter, MoFA said, and mentioned that embassy officials have met the survivors and are also in contact with local authorities.

As the tragic incident prompted a probe, at least two Pakistanis and one Turkish were held for trafficking up to hundreds of migrants aboard.

