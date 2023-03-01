Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi lock horns tonight as PSL8 action moves to Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Star-studded Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in what is said to be a crucial match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8 on Wednesday.
The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which is hosting the first match of this year’s tournament.
Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will eye to bag today’s game to improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Imad Wasim-led Kings are sitting at the fourth spot with four points in six games, while Babar Azam’s Zalmi is hovering in second last place with four points.
Kings are showing their best in the country’s flagship tournament, as they lost three matches with close margins. The squad regained confidence with a convincing win over Multan Sultans and then they outfoxed Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs.
Zalmi could only win two out of the five games so far and will need to stay in a commanding position in coming matches to advance in the cricket league.
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, James Fuller, Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Andrew Tye, James Vince, Mathew Wade.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Danish Aziz, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Neesham, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sherfane Rutherford, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
|v
