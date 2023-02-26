Lahore to host only two PSL matches this year over finance row between Punjab govt, PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore, which is home to the Pakistan Cricket Board, will host only two games of the much-trumpeted league PSL8 this year.

It was decided in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s emergency meeting as the remainder of the Pakistan Super League will shift to the port city of Karachi.

Cricket Board reportedly conveyed this to the interim government in Punjab which earlier refused to release Rs250 million for providing security and other expenses, prompting the federal government’s response on the matter.

The Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League was scheduled to start today but the matter becomes a bone of contention over the elevated cost of security.

In recent developments, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended support to the PCB chief Najam Sethi over the matches. Sethi reportedly approached PM Shehbaz and briefed him about the deadlock.

Najam Sethi conveyed his concerns to the PM that the cricket board will not pay the additional cost for security arrangements.