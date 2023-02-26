On this day in 2019, Indian air force was ridiculed for claiming fake surgical strike in Balakot

ISLAMABAD – Four years back, Indian military jets violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector but swift response the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) panicked neighbors who dropped payload in haste.
New Delhi then claimed a surgical strike on terror camps which only damaged some trees and a dead crow. Doctored clips were peddled on social media to prove it however Pakistan unearthed the false claims with strong evidences.
Indian media, which was left red-faced, and faced severe trolling claimed the alleged ‘surgical strike’ was in retaliation to the Pulwama attack but it turned out that Indian government staged the Pulwama attack and then the Feb 26 failed surgical strike for media publicity to appease voters.
Four years after the iconic incident, Pakistan still remembers the cowardly act of India and marks the day with hilarious tweets and trolls.
Four years ago Indian Airforce attacked Balakot. I reached the mountain top of Jabba next day and found a dead body there. #Balakot https://t.co/zj3WPdMD30— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 26, 2023
On this day, Mighty Pakistan Air Force shot down 2 warplanes and took one of their pilots as POV of a country that was seven times bigger than itself. Never underestimate the power of Pakistan.— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) February 26, 2023
The Tea Was Fantastic 😉
We never took India for granted. Our tea was fantastic is evidence of the the same https://t.co/1NlwWI0dvV— Abuzar Salman Niazi (@SalmanKNiazi1) February 26, 2023
On February 27, 2019, India's #Abhinandan was captured and later released after the Pakistan Air Force took down #IndianAirForce jets in a dogfight— 𝓘𝓇𝒻𝒶𝓃 𝓑𝒶𝒷𝒶𝓃 (@irfanbaban41) February 25, 2023
It has been 4 years, but the tea is still fantastic! #SurpriseWithFantasticTea#27Feb #PakistanZindabad #PakArmyZindabad pic.twitter.com/is5avRcKcn
پاکستان کی سب سے مشہور چائے آج بھی ابھینندن کی چائے ہی ہے— Sonia Khan (@_SoniaSpeaks) February 25, 2023
Even today, the most famous tea of Pakistan is Abhinandan's tea#SurpriseDay #Tea_is_Fantastic #PAF_Our_Pride #IAF #PakistanFirst #Pakistan #India pic.twitter.com/1n6MgsPSNy
THE TEA WAS FANTASTIC 😂! pic.twitter.com/KX3qvk8rRj— Rana Ahmed (@Ranaahmed202018) February 26, 2023
Neither Indian army nor govt was able to prove their claims! Confusion was prevalent in their briefings and they say it happened! JoKE. #IndianSurgicalDrama pic.twitter.com/ig5FoQmBPw— Tea Was Fantastic😄 (@TwasFantastik) February 26, 2023
In previous years, British news agency Reuters among several top media prganisation trashed Indian claims and submitted high-resolution satellite images showing buildings which India claimed its warplanes had hit in Balakot killing a large number of "militants" still standing at the site.
For the unversed, a day after Indian fighter jets claimed to have hit a militant camp in Pakistan’s northwestern region, the next morning saw retaliation from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
Following a dog fight, Islamabad captured one Indian pilot – no other than Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who praised the professionalism of Pakistan Army but denied to share any sensitive information.
Abhinandan’s warplane, hit by Wing Commander Nauman Ali Khan, was crashed on Pakistani side of the Line of Control, while the second IAF fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30, which was downed by Sqn Leader Hassan Siddiqui, landed on the Indian side. Pakistan later handed over the IAF pilot to India authorities as a gesture of goodwill, never acknowledged by the hardline Hindu government in New Delhi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
