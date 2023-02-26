Search

PakistanViral

On this day in 2019, Indian air force was ridiculed for claiming fake surgical strike in Balakot

Web Desk 01:56 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
On this day in 2019, Indian air force was ridiculed for claiming fake surgical strike in Balakot
Source: Representational photo

ISLAMABAD – Four years back, Indian military jets violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector but swift response the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) panicked neighbors who dropped payload in haste.

New Delhi then claimed a surgical strike on terror camps which only damaged some trees and a dead crow. Doctored clips were peddled on social media to prove it however Pakistan unearthed the false claims with strong evidences.

Indian media, which was left red-faced, and faced severe trolling claimed the alleged ‘surgical strike’ was in retaliation to the Pulwama attack but it turned out that Indian government staged the Pulwama attack and then the Feb 26 failed surgical strike for media publicity to appease voters.

Four years after the iconic incident, Pakistan still remembers the cowardly act of India and marks the day with hilarious tweets and trolls.

In previous years, British news agency Reuters among several top media prganisation trashed Indian claims and submitted high-resolution satellite images showing buildings which India claimed its warplanes had hit in Balakot killing a large number of "militants" still standing at the site.

For the unversed, a day after Indian fighter jets claimed to have hit a militant camp in Pakistan’s northwestern region, the next morning saw retaliation from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Following a dog fight, Islamabad captured one Indian pilot – no other than Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who praised the professionalism of Pakistan Army but denied to share any sensitive information.

Abhinandan’s warplane, hit by Wing Commander Nauman Ali Khan, was crashed on Pakistani side of the Line of Control, while the second IAF fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30, which was downed by Sqn Leader Hassan Siddiqui, landed on the Indian side. Pakistan later handed over the IAF pilot to India authorities as a gesture of goodwill, never acknowledged by the hardline Hindu government in New Delhi.

India claims 'Surgical Strike 2' across Line of Control

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Cross-border love story of Pakistani-Indian couple ends in prison

08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

How many PTI leaders, workers presented themselves for arrest on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'?

02:42 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Indian FM Jaishankar says ties with Pakistan not relevant in current circumstances

09:38 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

TLP announces nationwide shutter-down strike over hike in fuel prices

12:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Ayesha Omar clears the air after being called home wrecker amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s divorce buzz

01:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Pakistan, IMF likely to strike staff level agreement next week for revival of stalled loan programme

01:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Karachi Kings set 168-run target for Multan Sultans

03:49 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26th February 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on  February 26, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: