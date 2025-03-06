How many Eid holidays are expected in Pakistan this year?

ISLAMABAD – There is a possibility of six Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan this year.

According to reports, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that Ramazan will last 29 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31.

Astronomers believe the Shawwal moon will be visible across most parts of Pakistan on the evening of March 30, as it will be 26 hours old — meeting the criteria for moon sighting.

If Ramazan lasts 29 days, Eid will be observed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 2). If it lasts 30 days, Eid will fall from Tuesday to Thursday (April 1 to 3).

With the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) already off for government employees, this could result in a total of six holidays for Eid.