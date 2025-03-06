Pakistan to introduce digital portal for public officials’ asset declaration amid IMF talks

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to launch a digital portal for public officials to disclose their assets, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand.

A draft has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Division, which will be presented to the IMF.

According to the government, the modern digital portal will make it mandatory for all public officials to declare their assets.

To address the revenue shortfall, the government has also decided to expedite pending tax cases in courts, with assistance from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Discussions with the IMF delegation are ongoing, covering topics such as electricity and gas tariffs, circular debt, and national accounts.

Further negotiations on the asset disclosure draft are expected, with the final version likely to be presented to the IMF.