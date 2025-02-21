IMF review mission to visit Pakistan for talks on $7b loan tranche

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Pakistan has released the schedule for the IMF review mission and technical team’s visit to Pakistan for negotiations on the next tranche of the $7 billion loan and climate financing.

According to IMF’s representative in Pakistan, Esther Pérez Ruiz, the IMF delegation will visit Pakistan in early March to conduct the first review of the loan program.

Additionally, another IMF delegation will discuss Pakistan’s request for climate financing. This delegation will visit Pakistan at the end of February, during which the technical team will hold talks on technical aspects of climate financing and assess possible arrangements.