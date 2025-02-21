Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi meets PTI delegation, discusses judicial reforms

Supreme Court Holds First Full Court Meeting Today Under New Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

Islamabad – A 7-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi.

The Chief Justice welcomed the PTI delegation and briefed them about the proposed meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, as part of his initiative to consult stakeholders on the reform agenda, the Chief Justice invited opposition leadership in Parliament. The PTI leadership met him at his residence.

The statement further mentioned that the Chief Justice welcomed the PTI delegation and informed them about the proposed meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.
The PTI delegation included Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa, and Dr. Babar Awan.

The Chief Justice informed the delegation that he had met with the Prime Minister and requested the government’s input on the reform agenda. He stated that the Prime Minister responded positively and assured full cooperation in policymaking and implementation.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice further informed the delegation that the Law and Justice Commission has received feedback from bar councils across the country, the public, and the district judiciary. Opinions from High Court registrars and provincial judicial academies are also expected soon.

The Chief Justice also conveyed to the PTI delegation that the Prime Minister is concerned about the pendency of tax cases in various judicial forums.

He assured them that expediting tax case resolutions and reducing the overall backlog in the Supreme Court is his top priority.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Afghanistan

1

South Africa

12

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search