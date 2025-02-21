Chief Justice Yahya Afridi meets PTI delegation, discusses judicial reforms

Islamabad – A 7-member delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi.

The Chief Justice welcomed the PTI delegation and briefed them about the proposed meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, as part of his initiative to consult stakeholders on the reform agenda, the Chief Justice invited opposition leadership in Parliament. The PTI leadership met him at his residence.

The PTI delegation included Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa, and Dr. Babar Awan.

The Chief Justice informed the delegation that he had met with the Prime Minister and requested the government’s input on the reform agenda. He stated that the Prime Minister responded positively and assured full cooperation in policymaking and implementation.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice further informed the delegation that the Law and Justice Commission has received feedback from bar councils across the country, the public, and the district judiciary. Opinions from High Court registrars and provincial judicial academies are also expected soon.

The Chief Justice also conveyed to the PTI delegation that the Prime Minister is concerned about the pendency of tax cases in various judicial forums.

He assured them that expediting tax case resolutions and reducing the overall backlog in the Supreme Court is his top priority.