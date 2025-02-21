Ex-husband throws acid on woman Rawalpindi

In Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road area, a woman from Muzaffargarh was severely injured when her ex-husband threw acid on her.

According to the police, the victim belongs to Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and had filed a Khula (divorce) case against her former husband.

The incident occurred while she was on her way to court with her father for a hearing when her ex-husband, accompanied by two unidentified men, attacked them and threw acid, leaving both severely injured.

The injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. Police have arrested the victim’s ex-husband, Muhammad Riaz.

Further investigations are underway, and police stated that the acid attack was due to personal enmity. Efforts will be made to ensure the accused receives due punishment from the court.