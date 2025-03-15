Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan on ‘Orange List’ as US considers travel restriction on 43 countries

NEW YORK – The Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering massive travel restrictions on 43 countries as it has intensified the immigration crackdown.

Reports said an internal memo divides these countries into three separate categories, recommending different level of restrictions on citizens of these countries.

The first group, which is called red list, includes Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. The Trump administration is considering full travel ban on citizens of these countries.

The second group, called ‘orange list’, includes 10 countries: Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.

The administration considers travel restrictions under which tourists and immigrants would face sweeping restriction while business visas will be issued to affluent businessmen.

The third category, yellow list, includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

These countries will be given 60 days to address the deficiencies in order avoid travel ban.

It is recalled that Trump issued an executive order to intensify crackdown on illegal immigrants shortly after his second inauguration in January this year.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

