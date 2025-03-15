Traffic plan issued for major Karachi markets amid Eid shopping spree

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have announced the traffic plan regarding major markets, starting from 15th of Ramzan, as Eidul Fitr shopping spree set to get momentum.

The police said the entry of rickshaws, taxis, online taxis, and commercial vehicles will be banned in the main markets of the city. Due to the expected rush of shoppers and the public, traffic police will be deployed at key shopping centers, bazaars, and markets to facilitate citizens.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said the entry of rickshaws, taxis, online taxis, and commercial vehicles will be prohibited up to the Tariq Road Ittihad Signal, while the drivers of these vehicles will be instructed to take alternative routes via Allah Wali, Noorani, and Medicare Shaheed Millat Road.

Traffic police also stated that traffic coming from Millennium Drug Road can use the Millennium Flyover to reach NEPA, but entry of rickshaws, taxis, and online taxis will be prohibited under the flyover.

According to the spokesperson, in case of heavy shopping crowds at Haidery Market, commercial traffic coming from North Karachi will be directed to take the route from North Nazimabad Five Star Chowrangi, turning right towards Ship Owner Chowrangi, and turning left towards Landi Kotal Chowrangi.

Similarly, traffic coming from Board Office will be directed to take the route from KDA Chowrangi, turning right towards Ziauddin Chowrangi, or left towards Paharganj Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan to North Karachi, with rickshaws, taxis, and online taxis being prohibited.

The Traffic Police further stated that the entry of rickshaws, taxis, and online taxis will be prohibited from Fawara Chowk to GPO and from Singer Chowk to Zeb-un-Nisa. The drivers of all these vehicles, including commercial vehicles, will be directed to take the route from Fawara Chowk to MR Kiani Chowk, turning right on Sarwar Shaheed Road towards Coast Guard, and proceeding to either Regal or Tibet Center.

Similarly, traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road towards Singer Chowk and taking a left towards Preedy Street and Saddar Dawakhana will follow the designated routes.

According to the spokesperson, in order to avoid congestion at Jamia Cloth, rickshaws, taxis, online taxis, and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering from Tibet Chowk to Eid Gah Chowk (Jama Cloth).

The drivers of these vehicles will be directed to take the route from Tire Wali Gali Urdu Bazaar to Court Road Chowk, then to Fresco Chowk.

Furthermore, due to heavy crowds at Clifton Teen Talwar, traffic will be directed to use the Clifton Bridge, with vehicles coming from the underpass using Bath Island and Clifton Bridge.