Over 90 obscene videos of students recovered from school teacher’s phone in KP

MANSEHRA – Police have recovered more than 90 obscene videos from a mobile phone of a government school teacher, who was arrested a day earlier for blackmailing students with their videos in Mansehra city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said the accused used to make immoral videos of female students and save them in his mobile phone, and then blackmail the girls. However, the Pandora’s box opened when the family of one girl received an obscene video on their mobile phone.

After the family filed a complaint with the police, a case was registered at Lassan Nawab police station against the suspect and an investigation was launched into the matter.

The complainant stated that the plaintiff and his brother were sent a video clip on Facebook Messenger, and when they opened the video clip, it was an obscene video of his sister.

A statement recorded by the victim girl stated that a school teacher had been blackmailing girls and making immoral videos of them for the past two years.

The accused had also blackmailed her other classmates and made such videos, keeping them in his possession.

The victim revealed that the suspect had threatened to sent the videos to their families if they shared the ordeal with anyone.

District Police Officer Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur said that the police registered a case based on a complaint by the family of a female student regarding this incident. He added that a committee was formed and an investigation was initiated.