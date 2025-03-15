Class 10 Matric Mathematics Guess Papers 2025

LAHORE – The annual examination 2025 of secondary school certificate part-II (10 Class) continues across Lahore and parts for the Punjab region, and the Maths paper is slated to be held on March 17, 2025 Monday.

10 Class Maths Guess Papers 2025 Punjab Unit-1 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 2 Ex 1.1: Q. NO. 1(IID, 2(1), 3(LVD)) Ex 1.2: Q 1(VI) Ex 1.3: Q 5, 13 Unit-2 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 1(B) Ex 2.1: Q (II, III, IV) +6 Ex 2.2: Q 2 (i, III, VID) Ex 2.3: Q 1 (UI, U1, V, VI) + Q 41D Ex 2.4: Q 3(II) Ex 2.5: Q 1(C,E,F) Ex 2.6: 1(1) Unit-3 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 2 Ex 3.1: Q 1(V), 4, 8, 11(L1I) Ex 3.2: Q 4 Available on taleemcity.com Ex 3.3: Q 1(IID), Q 2(1, ID), Q 3 (I) Ex 3.4: Q 2 (VI, VII, IX) Ex B/W EX 3.5 & 3.6 Unit-4 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 2 Ex 4.1: Q 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 Ex 4.2: Q 3, 6, 8 Ex 4.3: Q 2 Unit-5 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 3 Ex 5.1: Q 3(V), 6(1) Ex 5.2: Q 2 (II) Ex 5.3: Q 1(LILID), Q 3, Q 4D Ex 5.4: Q 1, 2, 3(LI, ID) Ex 5.5: Q 1, 2, 4 Unit-6 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 1 Ex 6.2: Q 3 Ex 6.3: Q 4, 5 Unit-7 Example Exercises EXAMPLE 2 Ex 7.1: Q 5(II, IV) Ex 7.2: Q 1, 2, 3, 4 Ex 7.3: Q 7 Ex 7.4: Q 7, 8, 9, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23 Ex 7.5: Q 2, 5 Mathematics Class 10 Guess Papers