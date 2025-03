LAHORE – Renowned singer Naseebo Lal has filed a case against her husband, Naveed Hussain, for alleged torture in Shahdara Town on Saturday.

The FIR states that Naseebo Lal was sitting in the courtyard of her home when her husband arrived and started abusing her, according to local media.

She alleged that Naveed picked up a nearby brick and hit her on the face, leaving her severely injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

More to follow..