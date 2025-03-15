Asad Siddiqui’s heartfelt surprise for Zara Noor on birthday leaves fans in awe

KARACHI – Showbiz couple Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas continue to remains under limelight and their recent birthday celebrations garnered even more attention.

Zara shared a heartwarming mini vlog on Instagram, showing beautiful celebration, which has since won hearts of fans.

The recent birthday celebration for Parey Hut Love star was nothing short of magical. Asad’s documented preparations for the day, which began at 11:30 AM after he completed his pre-dawn meal and prayers. The entire house was decorated with flowers and fairy lights to surprise Zara, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere for her special day.

Zara, who was dressed in a stunning pink outfit, made her grand entrance. Guests, including Zara’s mother, actress Asma Abbasi, along with close friends and family, joined the celebration, making the day even more memorable. The birthday girl enjoyed delicious food, cut her birthday cake, and created lasting memories with loved ones.

The heartwarming moments went viral online, as Zara, in return, expressed her love, commenting that she was “absolutely loving this new ASMR atmosphere.”