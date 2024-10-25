Zara Noor Abbas claps back at trolls over wardrobe choices

Zara Noor Abbas has clapped back at trolls with confidence. A passionate actress, Zara pursued her career out of a deep love for acting. Coming from a family of artists, she always had a keen eye for entertainment and expressed her unique style unapologetically. Now a mom to little Noor-e-Jahan, Zara embraces her individuality.

Recently, she attended an event in a vibrant, boho-inspired outfit. With minimal makeup, she looked relaxed and completely herself, sharing some lovely moments from the event.

People obviously had their own take on her look, and she received a lot of criticism.

Zara Noor Abbas did not hold back and replied to the trolls. She said that she is going to do what she likes and she cannot live in the conventional boxes created by society.