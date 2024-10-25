Pakistan Army Cadet martyred in Lakki Marwat mosque attack

LAKKI MARWAT – Terrorists attacked a mosque in Lakki Marwat during Maghrib prayers on Friday.

According to ISPR, Arif Ullah, under training cadet at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, who was on leave at his hometown, was also present there, offering prayers in the same mosque.

As soon as Khwarij started firing, he immediately responded and fought the khwarij bravely. However, during the incident, Cadet Arif Ullah (19) embraced martyrdom sacrificing his life, while saving many innocent lives of worshippers.

Such heinous and cowardly act of attacking worshippers in the mosque while praying reflects the true ideology of these Khwarij.

Valiant act of a young cadet is a testament of spirit of sacrifice and dedication of security forces’ personnel to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices further strengthen our resolve, said ISPR.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement, he paid tributes to PMA cadet Arif Ullah, who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The president said our religion does not allow carrying out attacks on places of worship and mosques. He said attacking the places of worship is a very cowardly and un-Islamic act.