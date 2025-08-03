Pakistan, Iran vow to further broaden bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields further.

The commitment was made during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and his Iranian Counterpart Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad on Sunday.

President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy fraternal relations which are based on shared religion, culture and mutual respect. He appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and acknowledged Tehran’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The President also thanked Iranian supreme leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, for his consistent support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Asif Ali Zardari Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent twelve-day war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12?day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.