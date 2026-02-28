Sri Lanka invites Pakistan to bat first in Super 8 Thriller of T20 World Cup 2026

COLOMBO – T20 World Cup 2026 hosts Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in a match brimming with knockout implications. The action is unfolding at the iconic Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where every ball could shape the fate of the tournament.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squad

Pakistan gone in with a strong and balanced side, featuring Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman at the top, while Salman Agha leads as captain. The middle order includes Khawaja Nafay and wicketkeeper Usman Khan, supported by all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Their pace and spin arsenal is formidable with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and young talent Abrar Ahmed completing the attack alongside Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka assembled a competitive XI of their own, headlined by Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kamil Mishara at the top. The middle order boasts Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, and the experienced Kamindu Mendis, while captain Dasun Shanaka provides leadership. Janith Liyanage and Dunith Wellalage add depth, and the bowling unit is spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.

The rivalry between the Pakistan national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team has always delivered fireworks. Out of 24 T20I meetings, Pakistan have edged ahead with 14 victories, while Sri Lanka have taken 10.