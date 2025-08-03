Former Ajk Pm Abdul Qayyum Niazi Arrested In May 9 Case

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and PTI leader Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was arrested on Sunday ahead of the party’s planned protest on August 5.

According to police sources, he was taken into custody while traveling from Samani to Bhimber. The arrest was made under warrants issued in connection with the May 9 incidents.

PTI Azad Kashmir has finalized preparations for the protest, following Imran Khan’s call for a nationwide movement. Party president Abdul Qayyum Niazi had earlier directed workers to hold a strong protest on August 5.

PTI is set to kick off a countrywide campaign starting Monday, aimed at securing constitutional and democratic rights.

Senior PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in a statement from Swabi, said the protest would remain peaceful and within legal boundaries. He added that August 5 would be observed as a ‘Black Day’ to mark Imran Khan’s arrest two years ago.

Qaiser also demanded the release of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on bail, calling it their constitutional and legal right.