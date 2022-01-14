Foreigners hunt two highest-rated markhors in Pakistan's Astore region
GILGIT – Markhor is Pakistan's national animal and it becomes a news every time it is hunted, legally or illegally.
This week, two foreign nationals hunted two highest-rated Astore markhors in the Gilgit-Baltistan region under the 2021-22 trophy hunting programme.
The GB wildlife department said that James Kevin of the United States hunted the markhor in the Jutial Conservancy area in Gilgit district after paying $131,000 for trophy permit and Viejo Gonzalez Jesus of Mexico in Bunji of Astore district for $136,000 fee.
Earlier this week, the wildlife department and Central Karakoram National Park personnel held a man for illegally hunting Himalayan ibex in Askoli village of Shigar district.
They said Mohammad Taha was trying to transport the ibex meat from Shigar to Skardu district.
The officials said 80 percent of the hunting trophy amount went to the community for wildlife conservation, while the remaining was deposited in the exchequer.
The GB wildlife department had auctioned of four hunting licences for Astore markhor, 14 for blue sheep and 85 for Himalayan ibex under the 2021-22 trophy hunting programme.
