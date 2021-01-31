Russian hunts 38-inch Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral

PESHAWAR – A foreign hunter has hunted an eight years old Kashmiri Markhor (Capra falconeri) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district, according to local media reports.

Russia’s Abujeni Sakharov paid 64,000 US Dollars for obtaining for the hunting trophy to KP Wildlife Department and its last third trophy hunting for the current season while last month two US nationals hunted in Toshi ShaSha.

The animal with a 38-inch horn size was hunted in Gahirait Gol area of Gahirait-Golen conservancy on Saturday under the trophy hunting programme.

In its report, the Dawn said the markhor was targeted from a distance of 638 yards. It rolled down the steep cliff moments after it was shot.

Trophy hunting in Pakistan awarded through open bidding wherein the hunters of Markhor from different countries participate and the highest bidder get permission for hunting.

Funds collected through awarding hunting permission are spent on welfare activities and security of Markhor and the whole process is carried out under the supervision of Wildlife Department and such hunting is called trophy.

According to an estimate, the department permits hunting on the directives of the provincial government that requires payment of over Rs 10 million while the hunter is allowed to hunt only one Markhor.