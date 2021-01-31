Pakistan Railways plans to convert all level crossings on ML-I
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Railways plans to convert all level crossings on ML-I
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways is planning to convert all the 510 maned and unmanned level crossings from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I into flyovers and underpasses to control trains accidents and save the precious lives, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The PC-I of the project to be implemented has been sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval, according to railways ministry.

Mainline-1 (ML-1) is an important project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It entails a complete infrastructure overhaul of the 1,680 km railway tracks from Karachi to Peshawar.

