Here’s list of fuel stations that are open across Pakistan amid petrol strike
11:28 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – As most of the petrol pumps across Pakistan stopped selling fuel amid the nationwide strike, here is the list of the fuel stations that will remain open.
Panic hampered major cities on Wednesday as people flocked to petrol pumps to top up tanks, waiting in elongated queues.
Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced to stay open during the strike.
Check the list of Petrol Stations that are operating amid the nationwide strike.
PSO Fuel Stations
Shell Fuel Stations
