Here’s list of fuel stations that are open across Pakistan amid petrol strike
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Here’s list of fuel stations that are open across Pakistan amid petrol strike
Share

ISLAMABAD – As most of the petrol pumps across Pakistan stopped selling fuel amid the nationwide strike, here is the list of the fuel stations that will remain open.

Panic hampered major cities on Wednesday as people flocked to petrol pumps to top up tanks, waiting in elongated queues.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced to stay open during the strike.

Check the list of Petrol Stations that are operating amid the nationwide strike.

PSO Fuel Stations

Shell Fuel Stations

More From This Category
OGRA warns of action against disrupted oil supply ...
10:58 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Consumer confidence drops to record low as only ...
10:31 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistani court hands death sentence to man for ...
09:52 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths ...
09:29 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan ...
10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Pakistani man rescued after trying to commit ...
06:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for Iqra Aziz
09:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr