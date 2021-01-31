Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistani film actress and mother of Lollywood star Shaan Shahid, Neelo Begum was laid to rest at Pir Makki graveyard near Data Darbar on Sunday.

Her funeral was offered at her residence on Hali Road, Gulberg.

Prominent personalities of the film industry, relatives and a large number of people of different walks of life attended the funeral prayers and prayed for her forgiveness.

Born into a Catholic family on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha, Neelo adopted the name Abida Riaz after accepting Islam at the time of her marriage to film screenwriter and film director Riaz Shahid.

At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She got her big breakthrough in Pakistani films when she performed on the song "Aaye mausam, Rangilay Suhanay" in the film Saat Lakh (1957) with music by Rasheed Attre.

According to a news publication, Neelo had passed away due to cancer.

Shaan mourns mother Neelo's death 09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum, who is mother of renowned actor Shaan Shahid, died on ...

Shaan, a renowned actor in his own right, took to Twitter on Saturday night to break the sad news to his followers. "It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her," he had tweeted.

In another tweet, Shaan shared a picture of him with his mother, saying that the "world has become meaningless without her".

"I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. ALLAH apkay saath ho," he tweeted.

I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. 🙏🏼ALLAH apkay saath ho. pic.twitter.com/lgeV8UJdgY — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 31, 2021

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over Neelo Begum's death.

According to an official statement, the prime minister prayed to God to grant her a high status in paradise and offered a message of condolence for her son, Shaan.