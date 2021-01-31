Pakistan increases Petrol price by Rs2.70
09:58 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Pakistan increases Petrol price by Rs2.70
ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices will go up by Rs 2.70 per litre from February 1, announced the government in a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s office on Sunday.

The price of light diesel oil will also rise by Rs3 per litre and high speed diesel will go up by Rs2.88 per litre.

The prices, which will go into effect from midnight, will remain unchanged for two weeks after which a revision can be expected by February 15.

The government has made the practice of issuing new prices every fortnight. A similar notification was issued on January 15 that remained in effect for the remaining two weeks of the month.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary for the price hike two days ago in which it had recommended a price hike of Rs 12 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel. However, the PM’s office reduced the proposed hike to under Rs 3.

