Saudi Arabia likely to invest Rs5b in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will lead a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and economic experts on a visit to Pakistan on April 17.

The Saudi delegation will hold meetings in Pakistan to discuss investments worth $5 billion in various sectors, including mining and tourism, such as the development of Reko Diq, Diamer Basha Dam, and two tourism zones in Chiniot, as well as purchasing shares worth $1 billion in Rekodik, expanding small oil refineries for oil purification, and discussing agreements on two mining projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the completion of the initial work on projects and investments, negotiations on formal agreements are expected to take place within the first or second week of May.

The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan is also expected within two weeks, during which formal agreements on investment projects will be finalised, marking the beginning of Saudi investments in Pakistan, which will lead to significant economic success for the country.