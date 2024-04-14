Saudi Arabia likely to invest Rs5b in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will lead a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and economic experts on a visit to Pakistan on April 17.
The Saudi delegation will hold meetings in Pakistan to discuss investments worth $5 billion in various sectors, including mining and tourism, such as the development of Reko Diq, Diamer Basha Dam, and two tourism zones in Chiniot, as well as purchasing shares worth $1 billion in Rekodik, expanding small oil refineries for oil purification, and discussing agreements on two mining projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Following the completion of the initial work on projects and investments, negotiations on formal agreements are expected to take place within the first or second week of May.
The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan is also expected within two weeks, during which formal agreements on investment projects will be finalised, marking the beginning of Saudi investments in Pakistan, which will lead to significant economic success for the country.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
