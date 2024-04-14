Saudi Arabia likely to invest Rs5b in Pakistan

Search

Business

Web Desk
07:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will lead a high-level delegation of Saudi investors and economic experts on a visit to Pakistan on April 17.

The Saudi delegation will hold meetings in Pakistan to discuss investments worth $5 billion in various sectors, including mining and tourism, such as the development of Reko Diq, Diamer Basha Dam, and two tourism zones in Chiniot, as well as purchasing shares worth $1 billion in Rekodik, expanding small oil refineries for oil purification, and discussing agreements on two mining projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the completion of the initial work on projects and investments, negotiations on formal agreements are expected to take place within the first or second week of May. 

The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan is also expected within two weeks, during which formal agreements on investment projects will be finalised, marking the beginning of Saudi investments in Pakistan, which will lead to significant economic success for the country.

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

