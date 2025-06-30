New Price for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan after surge in GST, Climate Levy

KARACHI – Pakistan’s entry-level car Suzuki Alto is about to get more expensive, with prices expected to increase by up to Rs. 1.86 lakh after new tax measures announced by federal government.

As part of latest budget, Pakistani government jacked up General Sales Tax (GST) on small cars (up to 850cc) from 12.5% to 18%. Additionally, a 1% Climate Support Levy (CSL) has been introduced, further pushing prices upward. These changes will directly impact buyers of budget vehicles like the Suzuki Alto and Suzuki Every, both of which are among the top-selling cars in the country.

Alto Expected Price

Depending on the variant, the price of the Suzuki Alto is set to rise by Rs. 167,861 to Rs. 186,446. Here are the revised rates

Model Old Price Expected New Price Alto VXR Rs. 2,827,000 Rs. 2,994,861 Alto VXR AGS Rs. 2,989,000 Rs. 3,166,480 Alto VXL AGS Rs. 3,140,000 Rs. 3,326,446 The newly introduced Climate Support Levy is part of the government’s strategy to reduce emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation. Though only 1%, the CSL is applied after all existing taxes and duties.

With fuel prices already weighing heavily on household budgets, this sudden increase in car prices is expected to hit middle-income families the hardest. These groups largely depend on smaller, fuel-efficient cars like the Alto for daily transport.

Dealerships and automakers are now watching closely to see whether Suzuki Pakistan will absorb part of the tax burden or pass the full cost onto consumers. As prices continue to rise, affordability remains a growing concern for first-time car buyers in the country.