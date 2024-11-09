Passports of 23 Pakistanis involved in attack on ex-CJP’s car in London suspended

ISLAMABAD – The names of 23 Pakistanis involved in the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in London have been added to the Passport Control List (PCL).

The list includes Shayan Ali, who gained prominence during the London protests, and PTI leader Malaika Bukhari.

The names added to the PCL also include Saadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, Hiba Tariq, Waqas Chohan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimoor, Muhammad Pervez Ali, Rukhsana Kausar, Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Mehran Habib, Zaheer Ahmed, Rehman Anwar, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Khadija Kashif, Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Shehzad Qureshi, Suleman Ali Shah, and Bilal Anwar.

In addition, authorities have also suspended the passports of all these 23 individuals.

Reports also claimed that a letter has been sent to British authorities for their extradition. If brought to Pakistan, these individuals will be arrested and investigated.

Last month, the couple was allegedly harassed and targeted by protesters during a visit to London, where the incident unfolded outside a formal event.