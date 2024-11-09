Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Senior civil servant Sumair Ahmad appointed PCB COO

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Sumair Ahmad as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) following approval by the Board of Governors in its 75th meeting, chaired by Mohsin Naqvi at the National Cricket Academy on Saturday.

Sumair Ahmad, a seasoned civil servant with an extensive administrative experience, most recently served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. He assumes the Chief Operating Officer’s role from Salman Naseer, who has been appointed as Advisor to the PCB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) department. Salman began his tenure as the Chief Operating Officer and had previously indicated he would not seek a contract renewal in a similar role upon the completion of his five-year term in February 2025.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Sumair is an outstanding professional with proven administrative skills and deep industry knowledge. We are delighted to welcome him to the PCB family and are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen and improve our administrative structures, moving closer to our goal of becoming a model, high-performing organisation.

“Salman has been an exemplary leader at the Pakistan Cricket Board, making invaluable contributions during his tenure as the Chief Operating Officer. His experience and insights have made him an asset to the PCB. Given our plans to establish PSL as an independent entity and to expand the league with two additional teams in 2026, we have appointed him as PSL’s Chief Executive Officer. He will also serve as Advisor to the PCB Chairman, ensuring his expertise continues to guide our strategic goals.”

On the other hand, Sumair Ahmad said: “As a lifelong follower and supporter of Pakistan cricket, it is a profound honour for me to join this dynamic organisation as its Chief Operating Officer during these exciting and pivotal times. I am deeply grateful to the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for their trust and support. With the collaboration of my colleagues, I am eager to play a meaningful role here at PCB.

“This organisation holds tremendous potential and cricket serves as a unifying force for the people of Pakistan.

“During my tenure as Chief Operating Officer, I am committed to helping the Chairman bring his vision for Pakistan cricket to life. This vision centers on achieving success with our national teams, enhancing infrastructure, expanding opportunities for aspiring cricketers and ensuring good governance. I am excited to contribute to this journey and work towards making a lasting impact on the game that we all cherish.”

Latest

