Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirm divorce

03:52 PM | 25 May, 2024
Hardik Pandya divorce

In a significant development, Bollywood luminary Natasha and Indian cricket team's vice-captain Hardik Pandya have confirmed their divorce.

Reports from Indian media outlets suggest that the legal proceedings for the divorce between Natasa and Hardik Pandya have concluded, with Natasa being entitled to 70% of Pandya's assets.

Sources indicate that the decision to pursue a divorce was initiated by Hardik Pandya, signaling his desire to part ways with Natasa. However, the specific reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed.

The union between Hardik Pandya and Natasa was solemnized in a Mumbai court back in May 2020. Subsequently, in February of the following year, Pandya remarried Natasha. The couple also welcomed a son into their lives

Rumors surrounding the couple's separation began circulating when fans noticed Natasa had removed Pandya's name from her official Instagram handle. Previously, Natasa's Instagram handle featured her name as "Natasa Stankovic Pandya". Furthermore, the actress has since deleted several pictures featuring Pandya from her profile.

Moreover, a post shared on the social media platform Reddit fueled speculations regarding their split. The post highlighted the absence of any recent social media interactions between Natasa and Hardik Pandya. It noted Natasa's removal of Pandya's name from her handle and highlighted that Pandya had not posted any message on Natasa's birthday on May 4.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Natasa did not publicly express support for her husband, nor did she attend any of Pandya's games.

It's worth noting that Hardik Pandya and Natasa's journey together has seen its share of ups and downs. Nevertheless, their decision to part ways signifies a new chapter for both individuals. As they embark on separate paths, their fans and well-wishers await to see what the future holds for them.

