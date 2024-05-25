Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirm divorce

In a significant development, Bollywood luminary Natasha and Indian cricket team's vice-captain Hardik Pandya have confirmed their divorce.
Reports from Indian media outlets suggest that the legal proceedings for the divorce between Natasa and Hardik Pandya have concluded, with Natasa being entitled to 70% of Pandya's assets.
Sources indicate that the decision to pursue a divorce was initiated by Hardik Pandya, signaling his desire to part ways with Natasa. However, the specific reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed.
The union between Hardik Pandya and Natasa was solemnized in a Mumbai court back in May 2020. Subsequently, in February of the following year, Pandya remarried Natasha. The couple also welcomed a son into their lives
Rumors surrounding the couple's separation began circulating when fans noticed Natasa had removed Pandya's name from her official Instagram handle. Previously, Natasa's Instagram handle featured her name as "Natasa Stankovic Pandya". Furthermore, the actress has since deleted several pictures featuring Pandya from her profile.
Moreover, a post shared on the social media platform Reddit fueled speculations regarding their split. The post highlighted the absence of any recent social media interactions between Natasa and Hardik Pandya. It noted Natasa's removal of Pandya's name from her handle and highlighted that Pandya had not posted any message on Natasa's birthday on May 4.
During the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Natasa did not publicly express support for her husband, nor did she attend any of Pandya's games.
It's worth noting that Hardik Pandya and Natasa's journey together has seen its share of ups and downs. Nevertheless, their decision to part ways signifies a new chapter for both individuals. As they embark on separate paths, their fans and well-wishers await to see what the future holds for them.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.