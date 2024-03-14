PSL 9, first play-off : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live match streaming

KARACHI – Multan Sultans is all set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the playoff match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium on Thursday night.

The winner of the today’s match will be the first to reach final of the domestic cricket event. The loser will face off the winner of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators playoff.

Multan were the first team to qualify for the playoffs with seven victories in 10 league matches. Peshawar stand at second spot with six wins out of ten matches.

How to live stream Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match in Pakistan

The game between Sultans and Zalmi will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match live Stream on Web