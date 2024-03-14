PSL 9, first play-off : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live match streaming

KARACHI – Multan Sultans is all set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the playoff match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium on Thursday night.
The winner of the today’s match will be the first to reach final of the domestic cricket event. The loser will face off the winner of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators playoff.
Multan were the first team to qualify for the playoffs with seven victories in 10 league matches. Peshawar stand at second spot with six wins out of ten matches.
The game between Sultans and Zalmi will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Snack Video
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|myco
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Platform
|Link
|Tamasha (free)
|Live Streaming Link
|Tamasha (paid)
|Live Streaming Link
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.