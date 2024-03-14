Search

PSL 9, first play-off : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live match streaming

03:33 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Multan Sultans is all set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the playoff match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at National Stadium on Thursday night.

The winner of the today’s match will be the first to reach final of the domestic cricket event. The loser will face off the winner of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators playoff.

Multan were the first team to qualify for the playoffs with seven victories in 10 league matches. Peshawar stand at second spot with six wins out of ten matches. 

How to live stream Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match in Pakistan 

The game between Sultans and Zalmi will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Today PSL 2024 Match live Stream on Web

Platform Link
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link  
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

