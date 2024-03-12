Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Poor show in PSL puts Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy in danger

Web Desk
01:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistan ace fast bowler and T20 skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, finds himself amid uncertainty surrounding his captaincy.

Despite leading Lahore Qalandars to victory in the last two PSL tournaments, this season has seen a downturn in the team’s performance, culminating in just one win and a bottom-place finish on the points table.

Reports suggest that PCB’s new chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is pondering over suggestions for a change in leadership. Some argue that at 23, Shaheen may lack the requisite maturity for the role, while others fear disrupting team dynamics ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

The ultimate decision rests with the chairman.

Should there be a change, Muhammad Rizwan stands as a probable candidate for captaincy, though Babar Azam remains a contender as well. Naqvi is yet to hold individual discussions with Shaheen or other players, opting instead for collective meetings post-PSL.

With Pakistan’s series against New Zealand looming, a decision on the captaincy is imminent. Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Akram advocates for careful consideration in selecting the captain, emphasizing the need for a sustained tenure to drive improvement in Pakistan cricket.

