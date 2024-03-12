Sonam Bajwa expresses desire to visit Pakistan soon

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa recently shared her heartfelt desire to visit Pakistan. Renowned for her contributions to Punjabi cinema, she expressed her sentiments during an interview with a local television network.
Sonam, known for her memorable roles in popular Punjabi films, expressed her strong inclination to visit her neighbouring country.
Speaking in Punjabi, she conveyed, "I have a deep desire to visit Pakistan. I have many friends there, and I hope to make the trip soon. To all my fans watching and listening, I send you all my love and gratitude for the affection you shower upon me."
Sonam's words not only reflect her eagerness to explore Pakistan's cultural richness but also underscore her warmth and appreciation for her audience across the border. As an artist deeply rooted in the vibrant world of Punjabi cinema, her sentiments resonate with the potential for artistic collaboration and the unifying influence of the entertainment industry.
During the interview, the host inquired if Sonam had a message for her fans in Pakistan. With a bright smile, she enthusiastically replied, "I have a lot of love for my Pakistani fans and often engage with them on Twitter," eliciting a wave of excited cheers from the audience.
