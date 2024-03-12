KSE-100 index sheds over 1,000 points

Search

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed significant selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dipped below the 65,000 mark, shedding nearly 1,000 points on Tuesday, which analysts described as a long-awaited ‘technical correction’.

By 1:30 pm, trading had been halted, with the benchmark index standing at 64,801.70, marking a decline of 953.60 points or 1.45%. Earlier in the session, the index had hit an intra-day low of 64,664.66.

Several sectors, including auto, chemicals, banks, oil & gas, and refineries, which had experienced a bullish trend recently, were unable to escape the wave of selling.

Experts attributed the sell-off to a necessary correction in the market.

Analysts also pointed out that participants were readjusting their positions after significant buying in previous sessions.

In a significant development, Muhammad Aurangzeb, former CEO of HBL, assumed the role of Finance Minister of Pakistan after taking the oath at the Presidency. His appointment follows intense speculation regarding the selection of the finance minister, with Aurangzeb chosen over other experienced candidates.

Aurangzeb’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Pakistan’s economy, grappling with challenges such as mounting debt, sluggish growth, and high inflation.

Investors were keenly observing the appointment of the new Finance Minister, as they play a crucial role in negotiations with international bodies like the IMF, noted Topline Securities in its report.

03:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

