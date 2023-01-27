Search

'Plan C': Imran Khan accuses Asif Ali Zardari of financing his assassination plot

27 Jan, 2023
'Plan C': Imran Khan accuses Asif Ali Zardari of financing his assassination plot
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari had hired a militant group to assassinate him.

Addressing his supporters through video-link, he said the "plan C" had been made after the previous two attempts to eliminate him could not successful.

He said the money looted from Sindh, where the PPP is in the power, was being used to kill him, adding that Zardari was among the four persons involved in hatching a plot to assassinate him.  

The former premier said he had already recorded a video, which will be released in case he is killed.

Talking about arrests of PTI leaders, Khan said they were being treated as traitors and victimised for political revenge openly.  He said the government had put all its focus to remove him from the politics instead of fixing the economic issues, which continue to deepen with every passing day. He said the Pakistani rupee had plummeted to a historic low while foreign exchange reserves had fallen to an alarming level. He recalled the reserves were stood at more than $16 billion when the PTI government was toppled.

He said Sri Lanka and Egypt, which are facing financial crunches had cut their military expenses by half. He warned that the national security of the country could be compromised if the country defaults.

The PTI chief also compared the prices of essential commodities between his government and current setup. 

