'Plan C': Imran Khan accuses Asif Ali Zardari of financing his assassination plot

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari had hired a militant group to assassinate him.
Addressing his supporters through video-link, he said the "plan C" had been made after the previous two attempts to eliminate him could not successful.
He said the money looted from Sindh, where the PPP is in the power, was being used to kill him, adding that Zardari was among the four persons involved in hatching a plot to assassinate him.
The former premier said he had already recorded a video, which will be released in case he is killed.
Talking about arrests of PTI leaders, Khan said they were being treated as traitors and victimised for political revenge openly. He said the government had put all its focus to remove him from the politics instead of fixing the economic issues, which continue to deepen with every passing day. He said the Pakistani rupee had plummeted to a historic low while foreign exchange reserves had fallen to an alarming level. He recalled the reserves were stood at more than $16 billion when the PTI government was toppled.
He said Sri Lanka and Egypt, which are facing financial crunches had cut their military expenses by half. He warned that the national security of the country could be compromised if the country defaults.
The PTI chief also compared the prices of essential commodities between his government and current setup.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.