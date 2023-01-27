Adnan Siddiqui calls Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'

Ever since the release of Mission Majnu, the latest Bollywood propaganda movie faced backlash on social media, with many calling for a boycott of the film. It has also been accused of distorting the true events and figures in the history of the real-life mission and not giving enough credit to the real heroes. Many celebrities have also criticized the film on social media for its stereotypical and offensive portrayal of Pakistanis.
'How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation?' asks Adnan Siddiqui as he calls the movie 'factually incorrect'.
He also questioned the accuracy of the portrayal of the event and figures in the film and the lack of credit to the real heroes.
Siddiqui further stated, "The portrayal of Pakistanis in 'Mission Majnu' is not only offensive but also factually inaccurate. The main character's saviour complex would have been more pronounced if the villain was portrayed as an equal. A weak antagonist only serves to accentuate a weak protagonist."
He concluded, "Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."
Siddharth’s starrer is a spy-thriller film that also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala backed by RSVP Movies, GBA Media, RSVP and 88 pictures.
There has been a growing trend in Bollywood film productions that have portrayed an anti-Pakistan sentiment. Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu is not the first film to inaccurately depict Pakistan and its history. Alia Bhatt also played a spy in the 2018 film Raazi.
Another such film, Bhuj: The Pride of India that was released in 2021, starred Ajay Devgan and featured a rendition of Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic song "Zaalima CocaCola" which was criticized for its ironical use in the context of the film.
