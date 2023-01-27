Search

Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui calls Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'

Web Desk 06:31 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Adnan Siddiqui calls Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Source: Instagram

Ever since the release of Mission Majnu, the latest Bollywood propaganda movie faced backlash on social media, with many calling for a boycott of the film. It has also been accused of distorting the true events and figures in the history of the real-life mission and not giving enough credit to the real heroes. Many celebrities have also criticized the film on social media for its stereotypical and offensive portrayal of Pakistanis.

'How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation?' asks Adnan Siddiqui as he calls the movie 'factually incorrect'.

He also questioned the accuracy of the portrayal of the event and figures in the film and the lack of credit to the real heroes. 

Siddiqui further stated, "The portrayal of Pakistanis in 'Mission Majnu' is not only offensive but also factually inaccurate. The main character's saviour complex would have been more pronounced if the villain was portrayed as an equal. A weak antagonist only serves to accentuate a weak protagonist."

He concluded, "Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Siddharth’s starrer is a spy-thriller film that also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala backed by RSVP Movies, GBA Media, RSVP and 88 pictures.

There has been a growing trend in Bollywood film productions that have portrayed an anti-Pakistan sentiment. Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu is not the first film to inaccurately depict Pakistan and its history. Alia Bhatt also played a spy in the 2018 film Raazi.

Another such film, Bhuj: The Pride of India that was released in 2021, starred Ajay Devgan and featured a rendition of Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic song "Zaalima CocaCola" which was criticized for its ironical use in the context of the film.

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files an FIR against his wife Aaliya

10:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Ahad Raza Mir's brother Adnan set to make TV debut

05:30 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

02:38 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui hits back at moral policing troll

08:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Mission Majnu – Sidharth Malhotra trolled for cringy stereotypes in 'spy thriller'

11:26 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Ali Zafar calls for effective enforcement of cyber laws to end slandering

10:49 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in ...

06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 197,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: