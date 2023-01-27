Sajal Aly to star in adaptation of classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

A fan and critics’ favourite, Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

The 29-year-old is one of the brilliant Pakistani actresses who carved a niche for themselves in a short span of time, garnering accolades on the national and international levels.

Recently it was announced that apart from being one of the leads in Shekhar Kapur’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” she will also lead a series adaptation of the Urdu-language novel “Umrao Jaan Ada.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada', written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899, is considered a literary masterpiece in Urdu literature. It is renowned for its depiction of the culture and society of 19th century India, focusing specifically on the lives of courtesans.

The classic novel has been adapted for film multiple times, both in Pakistan and India. In Pakistan, Hasan Tariq directed the 1972 version, with Rani in the lead role. In India, Muzaffar Ali's 1981 film starred Rekha and J.P. Dutta's 2006 adaptation starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Additionally, the novel served as inspiration for two Indian films in 1958, "Mehndi" directed by S.M. Yusuf and "Zindagi Ya Toofan" directed by Nakhshab Jarchavi.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.