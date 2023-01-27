Search

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly to star in adaptation of classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Web Desk 07:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Sajal Aly to star in adaptation of classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

A fan and critics’ favourite, Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

The 29-year-old is one of the brilliant Pakistani actresses who carved a niche for themselves in a short span of time, garnering accolades on the national and international levels.

Recently it was announced that apart from being one of the leads in Shekhar Kapur’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” she will also lead a series adaptation of the Urdu-language novel “Umrao Jaan Ada.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada', written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899, is considered a literary masterpiece in Urdu literature. It is renowned for its depiction of the culture and society of 19th century India, focusing specifically on the lives of courtesans.

The classic novel has been adapted for film multiple times, both in Pakistan and India. In Pakistan, Hasan Tariq directed the 1972 version, with Rani in the lead role. In India, Muzaffar Ali's 1981 film starred Rekha and J.P. Dutta's 2006 adaptation starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Additionally, the novel served as inspiration for two Indian films in 1958, "Mehndi" directed by S.M. Yusuf and "Zindagi Ya Toofan" directed by Nakhshab Jarchavi.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Sajal Aly slays as Mohsin Naveed Ranjha's muse

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Zara Noor Abbas, Danyal Zafar to star together for the first time in upcoming TV project

06:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Amna Ilyas stuns in stylish attire at star-studded Kidney Centre Brunch

10:54 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Sami Khan, Madiha Imam and Ahsan Khan to star in an upcoming drama

08:37 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Aima Baig singing a classic song in green saree breaks the internet

12:11 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Sajal Aly slays as Mohsin Naveed Ranjha's muse

09:13 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada appoints first special representative on combatting ...

08:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 27, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: