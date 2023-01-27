Search

PSX closes in red as KSE-100 index plunges by 396 points

Web Desk 07:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed sluggish session on Friday a day after bulls overpowered bears to gain over 1,100 points.

The KSE-100 index plummeted by 396 points to conclude the week with a mixed reaction at 40,450.53 points. The market opened in the red zone and traded in the same zone with sluggish activity throughout the first trading owing to the rupee-dollar parity and political instability.  

However, after the second session resumed the bears took charge the index plunged down 440.97 points as investors opted to square-up their positions due to the rollover week, , according to an analysis issued by the Arif Habib Limited.

 The volumes remained healthy as investors are optimist after Prime Minister Shehbaz hoped that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be made this this month.

The downfall trend of Pakistani rupee also slowed on Friday after the announcement of the premier as the IMF team is expected to visit the South Asian country next week for ninth review to release next tranche of loan which is suspended since September 2022.

The rupee closed at 262.6 against dollar in the interbank market, witnessing a drop of 2.7% as compared to 9.61% slump on Thursday.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264 266
Euro EUR 274 276.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,100

