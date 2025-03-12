Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s Banking Outlook to Positive amid improving macroeconomic conditions

Moodys Upgrades Pakistans Banking Outlook To Positive Amid Improving Macroeconomic Conditions

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Banking outlook turned positive by Moody’s amid economic revival. The global credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded the country’s banking outlook as Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions improved and the resilience of its banking system, which has shown better financial performance over the past year.

In a statement, Moody’s said positive outlook shows government’s improved financial commitments, particularly in relation to banking sector’s large exposure to government securities, which account for nearly half of their total assets. Despite the improvement, the agency cautioned that Pakistan’s long-term debt sustainability remains a concern, with weak fiscal positions and external vulnerability risks still present.

Moody’s also forecasted 3percent GDP growth for Pakistan in 2025, which marks recovery from the 2.5% growth predicted for 2024, following the country’s economic contraction of -0.2% in 2023.

The financial agency also highlighted sharp decline in inflation, expecting it to drop to around 8percent in 2025 from an average of 23pc in 2024, which could spur private-sector spending and investment.

Moodys’s also acknowledged that cut in inflation and the easing of monetary policy will help improve the economic environment, it also noted that banks in Pakistan face challenges, particularly from high exposure to government securities. Despite these risks, Moody’s expects banks to maintain adequate capital buffers due to solid cash generation and restrained loan growth.

The agency further stated that ongoing $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility, which was approved in September 2024, provides Pakistan with a credible source of external financing for the coming years. Moody’s also expects a positive economic outlook for Pakistan through 2026, with projected GDP growth of 4% in that year.

As financial outlook for the country is improving, Moody’s cautioned that external risks and the need for fiscal reforms remain important considerations for Pakistan’s long-term economic stability.

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, changes outlook to positive

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search