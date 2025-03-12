vivo Continues Partnership with Bilal Abbas Khan & Durefishan Saleem for V50 5G: A New Era of Smartphone Excellence

vivo has officially announced the continuation of its partnership with Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem as brand ambassadors for the vivo V50 5G, reinforcing its commitment to style, innovation, and storytelling. After their successful association with the vivo V40 series, the dynamic duo is back to showcase the cutting-edge technology, pro-level photography, and intelligent AI of the new vivo V50 5G.

The V series has always been about blending elegance with advanced features, and Bilal and Durefishan perfectly embody this philosophy. Their on-screen charm, modern appeal, and strong connection with the youth make them the ideal faces for vivo’s flagship smartphone lineup. Their return as the faces of V50 5G cements the brand’s focus on empowering users to capture, create, and express themselves effortlessly.

To celebrate this collaboration, vivo has launched a TVC for the V50 5G smartphone, featuring the duo in a visually stunning and cinematic experience. The TVC highlights the V50 5G’s advanced ZEISS camera system, ultra-slim design, and intelligent AI capabilities, setting the stage for a smartphone that redefines excellence.

Set against vibrant urban landscapes and intimate moments, the commercial captures Bilal and Durefishan effortlessly documenting their journey with the V50 5G’s pro-level camera system. The 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera takes center stage, delivering DSLR-like clarity, cinematic portraits, and stunning detail. The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait mode enhances depth, while the AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 ensures flawless lighting in every shot. The TVC showcases how the V50 5G transforms everyday moments into extraordinary memories.

Beyond its powerful camera system, the vivo V50 5G is an innovation powerhouse. The 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge guarantees long-lasting usage with ultra-fast charging, allowing users to stay connected all day. The Ultra Slim 4D Infinity Curved Screen provides an immersive, edge-to-edge display, making every interaction smooth and visually stunning.

At its core, vivo V50 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3, ensuring a seamless, lag-free experience for gaming, streaming, and multitasking, AI Efficiency Tools take intelligence to the next level with Google Gemini Assistant, Circle to Search with Google, and AI Transcript Assist, making daily tasks smarter and more efficient. The TVC subtly integrates these features, positioning the V50 5G as a device designed for the modern, fast-paced lifestyle.

Style is just as important as performance, and the V50 5G delivers with its stunning design. Available in Satin Black, Starry Blue, and Mist Purple, the device boasts a Dual Ring Camera Module, color and elegant module design, and Starry Sky Texture, making it a true fashion statement.

The continuation of vivo’s partnership with Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem is more than just an endorsement, it’s a reflection of shared values, creativity, and trust. Their presence in the V50 5G campaign strengthens vivo’s positioning as a brand that resonates with trendsetters, photography enthusiasts, and tech-savvy users.

The vivo V50 5G experience is coming soon, where technology meets artistry, and every moment is captured in its purest, most stunning form.